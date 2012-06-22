Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill are the proud parents of a baby girl.

According to celebrity blog Just Jared, the couple named their daughter Dixie Pearl. "Mom, dad and baby are happy, healthy and enjoying their new addition," their rep told the website exclusively.

The Victoria's Secret model, 26, gave birth at Vanderbilt University & Medical Center in Nashville early Thursday morning, according to a source. This is the first child for Aldridge and Kings of Leon frontman Followill, 30, who wed at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif., in May 2011.

Though their busy schedules sometimes keep them apart, "being with him is the best!" Aldridge told Us in November. "I love our moments together, but even apart we have a great support system going. He's my family. It's a wonderful thing to be married -- it's different, but a good different. It's wonderful."

Followill certainly agrees. "A perfect night for us is cooking at home with her, a good bottle of wine, and Billie Holiday," he told Us.

"She's sweet," the "Sex on Fire" singer raved of his wife. "[I can't believe] I get to wake up next to her."

