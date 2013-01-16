Lily Aldridge gave her husband Caleb Followill a very special present for this 31st birthday: a surprise party in his honor! The 27-year-old Victoria's Secret supermodel shared a series of pictures from the event via Instagram Jan. 12.

"Lily helped throw a surprise party at Robert's Western World in Nashville," a source tells Us Weekly. Attendees included The Black Keys' Patrick Carney and his wife, Emily Ward, in addition to other members of the Followill family.

"Caleb was extremely surprised about the gathering," the source added of the Kings of Leon frontman, who is currently working on the band's next album. "He loved it!"

Aldridge and Followill tied the knot in May 2011 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The couple welcomed daughter Dixie Pearl in June 2012.

"I love our moments together, but even apart we have a great support system going. He's my family," Aldridge once told Us of her hubby. "It's a wonderful thing to be married -- it's different, but a good different. It's wonderful."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lily Aldridge Throws Husband Caleb Followill a Surprise 31st Birthday Party!