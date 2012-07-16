Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill welcomed their daughter, Dixie Pearl, in Nashville June 21 -- and now the new mom is giving the first glimpse of her little girl via Twitter!

PHOTOS: Quirkiest baby names ever

"Sweet feet," the Victoria's Secret Supermodel, 26, wrote in a photo caption July 16. In a previous tweet, she gushed that "we are so in love with our darlin' Dixie Pearl."

This is the first child for Aldridge and the Kings of Leon frontman, 30, who wed at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. in May 2011. "They are so happy," a source tells Us Weekly of the new parents. "The baby is adorable and healthy. . . Caleb seems to really be enjoying fatherhood."

PHOTOS: Most memorable celebrity pregnancies

Caleb isn't the only Followill with babies on his brain: the "Sex on Fire" singer's brother, Nathan, 33, recently announced he and his singer/songwriter wife, Jessie Baylin, 28, are expecting their first child this December. "They are two of the most excited people I know," the band's rep told Us in June. "I'm beyond excited/anxious," Nathan tweeted June 27. "Life is beautiful."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lily Aldridge Tweets First Photo of Daughter Dixie Pearl