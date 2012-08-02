Switcheroo!

Lily Allen is changing her professional name to Lily Cooper.

The 27-year-old singer announced Thursday in a statement to Us Weekly that she is taking her husband Sam Cooper's last name. The British star will now be known as Lily Rose Cooper.

In the statement from her publicist, Lily also hinted she is working on new music. "It's great to work at my own pace, with no commitments other than to make music, she said. "I'm excited to be heading back into the studio."

Lily and Sam married on June 11, 2011 in England and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ethel Mary, on Nov. 25, 2011.

In July, a source confirmed to Us that Lily is pregnant with her second child. "She's pregnant but it's early," the source told Us of the singer. "Lily doesn't want to talk about it yet."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lily Allen Changes Her Name to Lily Rose Cooper