English pop star Lily Allen welcomed her first child with husband Sam Cooper on Friday, according to The Daily Mail.

The couple, who wed in June 2010 at St. James the Great church in Glocestershire, England, have yet to reveal the name of their baby girl.

The new addition will undoubtedly bring great joy to Allen, who suffered a miscarriage in 2008 when she was four months pregnant with musician Ed Simon's baby. The 26-year-old singer suffered a second miscarriage in November 2010 when she was six months pregnant.

Cooper, 32, popped the question on Christmas Day in 2010 on the Indonesian island of Bali. Allen has since described the British business owner as "the love of my life."