Lily Allen managed to keep her newborn daughter's name a secret for five weeks -- until her mother Allison spilled the beans on Facebook!

The "Smile" singer, 26, has reportedly named her firstborn Ethel Mary, according to several British newspapers. Allen and her husband Sam Cooper, who wed in June 2011, welcomed the baby girl on November 25.

Allen has remained relatively mum on Twitter since giving birth, though she did speak up on December 5. "Thank you for all the flowers and lovely messages everybody," she wrote. "Very touching indeed."

The arrival of Ethel Mary was particularly joyous for Allen, who suffered a miscarriage in 2008 and had a stillborn baby in 2010.

