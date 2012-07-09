Looks like Lily Allen's musical comeback will have to wait.

The British pop star, 27, and her husband, Sam Cooper, 34, will welcome their second child later this year, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The news was first reported by the U.K.'s Sunday Mirror July 9.

"She's pregnant but it's early," the source tells Us of Allen. "Lily doesn't want to talk about it yet."

According to the Sunday Mirror, "Lily has started telling her friends, and everybody in her close circle is so excited for her."

Allen and Cooper became first-time parents in November 2011 when they welcomed a daughter, Ethel Mary. The couple had tied the knot in London just five months prior.

"It was a surprise but Lily and Sam are thrilled," a source tells the Daily Mirror of Allen's current pregnancy. "The pair of them have loved every minute of ­parenthood so far and wanted to expand their brood quickly. So it's great timing."

A rep for the singer declined to comment when contacted by Us.

On June 20, Allen announced she was back in the recording studio after a brief retirement. "You will be pleased to know that I am currently in the f-cking studio with [producer] Greg Kurstin," she wrote. She later added that the sessions were "no big deal, really. I'm just throwing sh-t at the wall and seeing if anything sticks."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lily Allen Pregnant With Second Child!