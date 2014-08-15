British pop star Lily Allen has dismissed rumors her marriage is on the rocks.

The "Smile" hitmaker sparked speculation that her relationship with husband Sam Cooper is in trouble after she was pictured without her wedding ring on an outing with her ex-boyfriend Seb Chew in Missouri this week.

The band was also noticeably absent from her left hand when she performed at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.

Reports suggested the three-year marriage is crumbling, but Allen has moved to silence the claims by uploading a picture on Instagram on Friday, showing her hand adorned with her engagement ring and wedding band.

Allen and Cooper have been married since 2011 and are parents to two daughters.

