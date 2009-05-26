Lily Allen doesn't see what the big deal is about Susan Boyle.

Last weekend, the 48-year-old Scottish singer landed in the final round of "Britains Got Talent" after beating out seven other performers by belting out "Memory" from the musical "Cats."

But Allen said (via Twitter), "I thought her timing was off on "Britains Got Talent" on Sunday - no control, and I don't think she has an amazing voice."

"She can sing," Allen admitted, "but it's not about talent with her, is it?"

Boyle "seems like a lovely lady but, if the show is about talent, then that Shaheen [Jafargholi] kid should win."

The "Britains Got Talent" finale competition takes place this Saturday.

