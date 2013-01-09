Lily Allen has a new reason to "Smile" -- just-born daughter Marnie Rose Cooper! The 27-year-old British singer and husband Sam Cooper became second-time parents when Allen recently gave birth to a baby girl in London, her rep confirms to Us Weekly. Allen then acknowledged the good news herself on Twitter on Thursday Jan. 10, writing, "Quite overwhelmed by all the well wishing going on. THANKYOU everybody x x x"

The new mom hinted earlier this month on the social media site that she was due to give birth any day now. "Thought I was in labor but I just need to fart," she joked on New Year's Day. The next afternoon, Jan. 2, she added: "My husband is currently making me a Pantera mix CD to take to the birthing suite. #cute"

Two days later, however, she still hadn't popped. "3rd curry this week," she tweeted. (Spicy food is sometimes suggested to help induce labor naturally.) "Nothing. #cozywomb"

Allen and her husband of two years welcomed their first child, daughter Ethel Mary, on November 25, 2011. Less than a year later, the singer was pregnant again.

"It was a surprise but Lily and Sam are thrilled," a source told the Daily Mirror, which first broke the news of the star's second pregnancy. "The pair of them have loved every minute of parenthood so far and wanted to expand their brood quickly. So it's great timing."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lily Allen Welcomes Baby Girl Marnie Rose Cooper!