It is fully back on between Lily Collins and her ex-boyfriend Jamie Campbell-Bower.

RELATED: 2015 radical hair transformations

The stunning actress all but confirmed the relationship on Instagram on May 27 with multiple snaps of the two of them, including one of the duo passionately kissing.

"Life works in mysterious ways but when you find your inner glow is back and shining brighter, you know it's right…" she captioned the image of her smooching her man.

RELATED: Stars named after flowers

In another snap, Lily has a rye smile and her eyes penetrate the camera while Jamie kisses her on the cheek. She captioned the image, "Happy is what happy does. 50 shades of blush #cloud9ispinkright?…"

The couple previously dated after starring together in "The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones." The relationship ended in 2013 and Lily was thought to be dating hunky actor Chris Evans.

RELATED: Most notable celebrity features

Lily hinted at a rekindling earlier in the week, as well, as she posted several images of her and Jamie physically together, as well as a string of images that implied that they were together. Her captions all seemed deeply poetic and aimed at her romance with Jamie.

"Sometimes it just is what it is," she wrote on one image. In the following image, clearly a continuation from the first, she wrote, "And what it is, is something quite beautiful…"