Lily Collins' thick eyebrows make her stand out against thousands of other brunettes in Hollywood, but the 22-year-old didn't always see them as a plus.

"It used to bother me -- having bigger, fuller brows," she tells the March issue of Seventeen. "I even plucked them once so I'd fit in, but I hated them and couldn't wait for them to grow back."

"Now I embrace them," Collins says. "I've realized the quirky things that make you different are what make you beautiful."

Growing up wasn't all bad, the actress admits. "As a little girl living in the English countryside, I used to go running around in the forests, creating my own fairy tale," the Mirror, Mirror star says. "To be an iconic character that I admired so much as a girl is a complete dream and honor."

Collins -- who split with her Abduction costar Taylor Lautner in 2011 -- doesn't attribute her success to her famous musician father, Phil.

"My last name may have opened doors," she tells Seventeen, "but I have to keep them open."

