She really is the fairest of them all! Lily Collins arrived at the set of her new film, Love, Rosie, on Monday, May 20 sporting a fresh face before getting glammed up for the big screen.

The 24-year-old Mirror Mirror star walked onto the Toronto, Ontario set makeup-free, wearing her locks up in a ponytail. After spending a little time with hair and makeup, Collins reemerged with her hair half-up and curly and wearing subtle makeup that accentuated her already beautiful features.

PHOTOS: Stars without makeup

"It used to bother me -- having bigger, fuller brows," she told the March 2012 issue of Seventeen magazine. "I even plucked them once so I'd fit in, but I hated them and couldn't wait for them to grow back. Now I embrace them. I've realized the quirky things that make you different are what make you beautiful."

PHOTOS: Stars on set

Collins stars in Love, Rosie opposite Snow White and the Huntsman actor Sam Claflin. The two play best friends, Rosie and Alex, who are separated when Alex's family moves from Dublin to America. (Claflin, Prince Charming to Kristen Stewart's Snow White in last year's Snow White and the Huntsman, next stars opposite Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.)

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest flirts

In real life, Collins is currently dating her Mortal Instruments costar Jamie Campbell Bower. The two walked the red carpet of the Met Gala 2013 together dressed in their finest punk attire. The Blind Side actress has previously dated her Abduction costar, Taylor Lautner, and The Lucky One actor, Zac Efron. Bower, 24, ended his engagement to Harry Potter costar Bonnie Wright in July 2012 after becoming engaged in April 2011.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lily Collins Steps Out Without Makeup on Set