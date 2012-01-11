NEW YORK (AP) -- The Film Society of Lincoln Center will honor Catherine Deneuve with its 39th annual Chaplin Award.

The French actress will be feted in an April 2 gala at Alice Tully Hall. The award has been named for Charlie Chaplin since it was given to him 1972.

Previous recipients include Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Robert Altman, Elizabeth Taylor, Billy Wilder and Alfred Hitchcock. Sidney Poitier was honored last year.

The 68-year-old Deneuve has long been a legend of European cinema, including the films of Jacques Demy, Roman Polanski, Luis Bunuel and Francois Truffaut. Her most recent movies include the 2010 comedy "Potiche" and the 2011 musical "Les Bien-Aimes."

