GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Director Steven Spielberg will make the keynote remarks at the 149th commemoration of "The Gettysburg Address," while his new movie about President Abraham Lincoln is in theaters.

Spielberg's speech on Monday at Soldier's National Cemetery in Gettysburg will be accompanied by a recitation of the famous speech by a Lincoln re-enactor.

Sixteen citizenship candidates from 11 countries are scheduled to take the oath of allegiance.

The event at Gettysburg National Military Park is expected to take about an hour, and is free. Previous speakers include presidents Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge.

Gettysburg is where the U.S. military was able to stop an invasion of the North by Confederate troops under Gen. Robert E. Lee. The 150th anniversary of that battle will occur next July.