Linda Cardellini and her longtime love are finally tying the knot! The Mad Men actress announced her engagement to Steven Rodriguez on The View on Friday, June 7.

PHOTOS: See at what age stars got engaged

Cardellini, 37, shared her romantic proposal story for the ladies on the ABC talk show. Her husband-to-be popped the question in NYC on Thursday.

PHOTOS: The best celebrity engagement rings of all time

"I was surprised that it was happening at that moment," the Freaks and Geeks star said. "We were actually with some of the people I love most: my sister, and my cousins and one of my best friends Maura [Tierney] . . . and we were sitting, and he started getting choked up and then got on his knee. It was very beautiful."

PHOTOS: The Mad Men cast on and off camera

Cardellini and Rodriquez welcomed their first child together, daughter Lilah-Rose, in March 2012.

Shortly after giving birth, the actress filmed steamy scenes opposite Jon Hamm's Don Draper on Mad Men. "I just lost 55 pounds," she revealed about her post-baby body. "I had gained and lost 55 pounds."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Linda Cardellini Engaged to Steven Rodriguez: Proposal Was "Very Beautiful"