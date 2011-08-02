Supermodel Linda Evangelista is asking for $46,000 per month in child support from French billionaire Francois Henri-Pinault, the father of Augustin James, her 4-year-old son.

The New York Post reports that Evangelista, 46, arrived at Manhattan family court on Monday to argue her case; Support Magistrate Matthew Troy called the request "probably the largest support order in the history of the Family Court."

Pinault, 49, is the CEO of Pinault-Printemps-Redoute, a Paris-based congolmerate that owns Gucci, Yves St. Laurent and Bottega Veneta; his family is worth an estimated $11.5 billion.

Evangelista's lawyer argued that monthly sum -- totaling $552,000 a year -- would cover costs for round-the-clock nannies, drivers and security detail to keep little Augustin well-adjusted and safe.

Although he dismissed her demand for $7500 in vacation expenses, the judge largely sided with Evangelista, noting, "these are the extraordinary expenses that may be a part of the child's life."

The supermodel herself explained her hectic professional life in court. "When I work, it can be a 16-hour day...on days when I do not work, I am working on my image," she said, noting appointments at the gym and the salon.

Indeed, Henri-Pinault already spends a five-figure monthly sum on Valentina Paloma, his 3-year old daughter with wife Salma Hayek -- spending $50,000 on a trust on top of lavish vacations and gifts, Evangelista's lawyer argued. Meanwhile, Henri-Pinault has not yet offered any support to Evangelista since his son's birth.

After four years of absolute secrecy, Henri-Pinault was revealed as Augustin's father last month. The pair hooked up in 2006 when he was briefly broken up from Hayek. He eventually went on to father Valentina with Hayek in 2007, and they married on Valentine's Day in 2009.

