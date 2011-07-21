She likes a man in uniform!

Betty White declined Sgt. Ray Lewis' invite to the Marine Corps Ball, but Linda Hamilton is happy to go in her place.

In a YouTube video, the 54-year-old "Terminator" star invites herself to be Lewis' replacement date at the military fete. "Rumor has it that you like your actresses vintage," she says. "I thought I would just take a shot here and try to find you… Look, I know that I am no Betty White, but I would be really, really thrilled -- if you can't find anybody else, and I know that's unlikely -- to go to the ball with you. I could go!"

"I am only half as 'mature' as [Betty White] is… but I am twice as funny!" she says. "So I think that works out. I don't want to get pitiful, so I'm going to go now. But please take me to the ball! Please, please, Ray! Call me."

Sgt. Lewis' invited White, 89, on July 15. While the Golden Girls star said she was "deeply flattered" by the invitation, she told Access Hollywood she could not accept because of scheduling conflicts.

Lewis' invite to White came less than a week after Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis were similarly asked to attend various Marine Corps Balls this November. Sgt. Scott Moore first asked Kunis, 27, to be his date to the Nov. 18 ball in Greenville, N.C., and Corporal Kelsey De Santis followed suit asking Timberlake, 30, to accompany her to the Marine Corps Ball on Nov. 12 right outside Washington, D.C.

At a Friends with Benefits press conference on July 14 in Cancun, Timberlake and Kunis both confirmed they would be attending the balls. "But not just because [De Santis] shouted out one of my songs, which I do love, Timberlake quipped (De Santis made a reference to his 2002 hit "Cry Me Aa River" in her YouTube video invitation.) "And not because she had all those beefcake military guys behind her to try to intimidate me -- although that probably would have worked by itself. I don't get asked out ever! So I was very flattered by that."