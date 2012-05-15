Call off the cougar wedding.

Linda Hogan and Charley Hill have called off their engagement and have broken up, she announced on Facebook Tuesday.

Hulk Hogan's 52-year-old ex-wife raised eyebrows when she and Hill, 23, an old pal of her son, Nick, stepped out together as a couple four years ago.

PHOTOS: Couples with huge age differences

But the May-December is over, she told fans.

"Ok ... My status has changed. I am now single," Hogan wrote. "After the great therapy we had together and time to think and concentrate on who we are and who we want to be, Charley and I decided that we should each travel through life in different directions."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's broken engagements

Indeed, after slamming rumors of a wedding aboard a yacht, the unlikely duo talked through their problems on VH1's "Couples Therapy."

"Thank you all for always being so supportive of our relationship and choices," she added to fans. "I hope that you all understand and are not be too terribly disappointed. Love you!"

PHOTOS: Biggest family feuds in Hollywood

Linda and Hulk Hogan, 58 (real name: Terry Bollea) share kids Brooke, 24, and Nick, 22, and divorced in late 2007 after 24 years of marriage.

Hulk married Jennifer McDaniel in December 2010.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Linda Hogan, 52, Calls Off Engagement to Charley Hill, 23