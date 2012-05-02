They've been together for nearly four years, but Linda Hogan has no intention of becoming Mrs. Charlie Hill just yet.

In an interview with Access Hollywood Live Wednesday, Linda, 52, said: "We're just taking it a day at a time. We're like everyone else. . .We're not really ready to take the plunge, but we're having fun and enjoying our lives together."

Despite their 29-year age difference, Linda admitted that marriage is "something we have talked about" but "there are a lot of things to discuss."

PHOTOS: More May/December romances

Linda added: "I think came away from my 24-year-marriage [to Hulk Hogan, 58] with a few trust issues. I'm learning how to embrace life again after being married for so long."

PHOTOS: Are these reality stars cursed?

The pair's romance is being put to the test on VH1's Couples Therapy because it's "not a traditional relationship," Linda explained. "It brings us down to our core selves. . .Things that people say out in the public do hurt, they do have an impact on our lives, and we are stuck dealing with that in the public eye."

VIDEO: Hulk Hogan like you've never seen him before

Linda said her boyfriend, 23, is "an old soul. He came at a place when I really needed somebody to listen and to be with me. He was my soulmate from the beginning."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Linda Hogan, 52: My 23-Year-Old Boyfriend Charlie Hill Is "An Old Soul"