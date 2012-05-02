Linda Hogan, 52: My 23-Year-Old Boyfriend Charlie Hill Is "An Old Soul"
They've been together for nearly four years, but Linda Hogan has no intention of becoming Mrs. Charlie Hill just yet.
In an interview with Access Hollywood Live Wednesday, Linda, 52, said: "We're just taking it a day at a time. We're like everyone else. . .We're not really ready to take the plunge, but we're having fun and enjoying our lives together."
Despite their 29-year age difference, Linda admitted that marriage is "something we have talked about" but "there are a lot of things to discuss."
PHOTOS: More May/December romances
Linda added: "I think came away from my 24-year-marriage [to Hulk Hogan, 58] with a few trust issues. I'm learning how to embrace life again after being married for so long."
PHOTOS: Are these reality stars cursed?
The pair's romance is being put to the test on VH1's Couples Therapy because it's "not a traditional relationship," Linda explained. "It brings us down to our core selves. . .Things that people say out in the public do hurt, they do have an impact on our lives, and we are stuck dealing with that in the public eye."
VIDEO: Hulk Hogan like you've never seen him before
Linda said her boyfriend, 23, is "an old soul. He came at a place when I really needed somebody to listen and to be with me. He was my soulmate from the beginning."
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Linda Hogan, 52: My 23-Year-Old Boyfriend Charlie Hill Is "An Old Soul"
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 7 hours ago These stars have been in trouble with the IRS