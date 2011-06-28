Linda Hogan is ready to share her family's darkest secrets.

The 51-year-old reality star appeared on Today Tuesday to discuss her new autobiography, Wrestling the Hulk: My Life Against the Ropes, which details her ex-husband's alleged violent past. (She and pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, 57, divorced in 2008).

PHOTOS: Cursed reality show stars

"[Hulk] tore my shirt. He threw lamps. He held me down on the bed with his hands around my throat during arguments, slamming doors, pounding walls," she writes. "I was always afraid he would kill me in one of his rages."

When anchor Matt Lauer asked Linda if her then-husband would apologize once his anger subsided, she replied, "He did not feel remorse, and to this day he's never apologized for any of actions. That is something that scared me. I did not want to be a statistic like Nicole Simpson."

PHOTOS: Stars who survived abuse

Linda decided to keep quiet about her husband's rage issues because "I was afraid to say anything. Had I said something, the carpet would have been pulled up underneath his career. I don't know what my kids would have done. They were little at the time. It's a very scary position. You don't know how far they're going to go. One fight can escalate and turn into something else."

VIDEO: See Hulk Hogan do housework!

Linda believes drugs played a part in her ex's anger management problems. "Drugs were always around -- prescribed," she said of the WWE star (real name: Terry Bollea). "[Wrestlers have] always got injuries. There was a constant flow of pain pills, anti-inflammatories, steroids -- a lot of them did take steroids. Combined? It makes somebody . . . you don't know what you're dealing with."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly