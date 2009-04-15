Linda Hogan is not pleased her ex Hulk Hogan said he "totally" understood O.J. Simpson -- who was acquitted for the murder of his wife in 1995.

"Hulk's serial cheating destroyed our marriage, our family and our future," she snaps in a statement released to Usmagazine.com. "Sadly, his recent comments remind us that his definition of fair is much different than what the law dictates."

In the new issue of Rolling Stone, Hogan goes off on Linda, 48, for leaving him for "some shaggy-haired pool boy 30 years her junior."

"I could have turned everything into a crime scene, like OJ, cutting everybody's throat," says Hulk, 55.

"You live half a mile from the 20,000-square-foot home you can't go to anymore, you're driving through downtown Clearwater [Florida] and see a 19-year-old boy driving your Escalade, and you know that a 19-year-old boy is sleeping in your bed, with your wife...." Hogan continues. "I totally understand OJ. I get it."

Linda's rep slams the pro wrestler as well.

"We have always maintained that the fear that Linda has had to live with comes from the rage and instability much too often associated with pro wrestlers," Gary Smith says in a statement. "Linda and her family are taking these recent homicidal comments seriously. Linda's attorney Ray Rafool is weighting all options necessary to protect his client."