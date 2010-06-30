By Molly McGonigle

She just can't seem to catch a legal break, that Lindsay Lohan. According to reports by TMZ, Lohan is being sued by the boutique Church.

Apparently, Lohan racked up a $17,060.83 bill while stocking up on expensive clothes, accessories, and shoes between November 2009 and February 2010. She promised the boutique owners that her business manager would pay the hefty bill.

However, according to the legal papers filed, Lohan's business manager only paid $180. The file claims that Lohan had no intention of paying her bill. Meanwhile, the boutique owners relied on her image as a successful and wealthy movie star as a promise to pay the rest of the bill.

Church's owners are seeking the remainder of the bill, plus damages and interest.