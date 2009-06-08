"I feel so, like, caged. Totally caged." That's what Lindsay Lohan worryingly muttered at a London club a few days back, at least according to an eavesdropping reporter from the London Daily Mirror, who says the seemingly self-confined starlet later attempted to curl into a ball on the floor of the hot spot.

But maybe the reception was just better down there as she traded messages with fickle flame Samantha Ronson, who was in town doing her DJ thing with Lindsay supposedly in hot pursuit.

"She spent much of the night furiously texting Sam Ronson -- and wasn't [much] pleased about the texts she was getting," a spy surmises to the paper. "She just wouldnt stop saying she felt caged. She was just not all there and it really was like watching a broken girl in the middle of a complete breakdown."

Reiterates the mole, "Everyone with her was actually very concerned about her. She seemed like a girl on the brink of self-destruction."

That doom-and-gloom assessment comes on the heels of a similar one from "Celebrity Rehab" guru Dr. Drew Pinsky, who recently told Parade magazine that he's "convinced that something horrible is going to have to happen to [Lindsay] before she really gets over it and embraces sobriety. She needs to give it up. And it's going to be a while before she does. I have this image that she's going to lose a limb or something before she does. And it scares me."

LiLo didn't take kindly to the doc's diagnosis and offered her version of a witty rejoinder by Twittering, "I thought REAL doctors talk to patients in offices behind closed doors. Am I wrong? Hmmmmm. I think NOT! Yay!"

Speaking of what goes on behind closed doors, the London Daily Mail says Lohan spent the wee hours of Sunday night at Ronson's hotel, which the two were snapped exiting separately the next day.

The previous evening, the job- and life purpose-needing actress reportedly gave her ex some space by steering clear of the club where she was spinning records. Unfortunately, Lohan didn't use that time to relax with a soothing pot of tea and some crumpets. Instead, she hopped between a trio of clubs.

At one, says the Daily Mirror, she picked up her group's $1,600 bar tab (despite not "touching a drop") and danced to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies," during which she gestured to a sparkler on her finger and sang the line, "If you liked it then you should have put a ring on it."

And RadarOnline.com reports that, at her final stop of the night, Lindsay made a point of flashing the bauble on her ring finger for paparazzi before heading off to meet up with Ronson.

On Monday, a cautiously optimistic Lohan dropped hints about some good things to come, posting on Twitter, "Leaving London but with my favorite favorite!!!-travel buddy&great news to share!! Maybe.... ;)"

