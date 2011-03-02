By Kat Giantis

If Charlie Sheen's overstuffed bank account proves anything, it's that Hollywood is willing to turn a blind eye to bad behavior so long as you're bringing in the big bucks. Unfortunately, Lindsay Lohan hasn't had a hit since 2005's "Herbie: Fully Loaded," and as she faces more jail time for allegedly swiping a necklace from a jewelry store, she's apparently getting blackballed by the A-list.

The New York Daily News says LiLo was barred from entering Madonna and Demi Moore's annual post-Oscars shindig on Sunday night in Beverly Hills.

Seems the recidivist starlet, 24, wasn't actually invited to the exclusive bash, but she figured she could just breeze in because it was being held at the home of agent Guy Oseary, whose talent firm, Untitled Entertainment, reps her, along with Kabbalah enthusiasts Madonna and Demi.

But security informed Lohan that this was a strictly Lindsay-free zone and were unmoved by her pleas to hang with the in-crowd, according to the paper. Mercifully, she was saved from pulling the never successful "Don't you know who I am?" line, thanks to Josh Brolin.

As he arrived, he gave Lindsay a kiss on the cheek and granted her request to help her get inside, only to have his attempts firmly rebuffed.

"Don't you know who this is?" Brolin supposedly asked.

The staffers did, and they reportedly informed him Lindsay wasn't on the guest list. He even tried the old "but she's with me" trick, but was foiled again. Josh eventually made his way into the soiree, leaving LiLo to grumble, "This is so humiliating."

Thwarted, Lindsay instead turned up at what was apparently intended to be a private party hosted by James Franco at hot spot Supperclub. But the actor, perhaps smarting from his earlier reviews as Oscar co-host, was a no-show, although the paper claims that didn't stop Lohan from telling everyone he had personally invited her to swing by and hang with him.

It's hard to believe that only a few years ago, Lindsay was feeling confident about one day having a little, bald, gold guy to call her own.

"I want to get a nomination. I want to win an Oscar," she told Nylon in 2007. "I want to be known for more than, like, going out. For being 'the party girl.' I hate that."

But Lohan still doesn't seem to understand the correlation between the choices she makes (for instance, not opting to stay home with the collected works of Jane Austen until she's off probation) and the trouble she's constantly in.

In a sit-down this week with "Extra," she insisted she wants to make "great films" and tell "great stories," but "personal instances in my life have gotten in the way. … I don't want that to be what I am known for, the tabloid stuff, that's not me. I don't like the attention."

Uh-huh. Of course, maybe the spotlight addiction is genetic. On Wednesday, Lindsay issued a statement expressing her displeasure over loathsome dad Michael joining the cast of "Celebrity Rehab" (his issue: anger management).

"I am sorry that my father has continually chosen to speak publicly about our relationship, my mother, my siblings, and my professional team," she told RadarOnline. "I am working through my recovery day-by-day and find his public media bouts unnecessary and damaging."

According to TMZ, Linds was "shocked and upset" that Papa Lohan is part of the show and is worried he'll embarrass the family. Yeah, we're pretty sure that ship has sailed.

