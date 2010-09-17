By Molly McGonigle

It's been a roller coaster of a day for Lindsay Lohan. Multiple sources are confirming to various media outlets that the actress has failed a drug test and faces more time in jail.

According to People.com and TMZ, Lohan's test from the last few days did not come back clean. When Lohan was released from rehab a few weeks ago, her judge said that a dirty test would result in a 30-day jail sentence.

But Lohan told UsMagazine.com on Friday afternoon that it's all much ado about nothing. "I'm fine," she said. Of TMZ's report? "They're all nuts," she claims.

Lohan's attorney Ed MacPherson told UsMagazine.com he's still investigating the supposed test. "I have no idea at this point whether or not there is any merit to this," he said.

Per an agreement with the judge, Lohan must undergo drug tests twice a week until November 1.

Sandi Gibbons, a D.A. spokesperson, told TMZ that they haven't been "officially notified" of the test results, which also means no court date has been set.

Stay tuned for more news.