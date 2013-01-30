LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has delayed Lindsay Lohan's trial on three misdemeanor counts filed after a June car crash.

Lohan appeared in court wearing a black dress and spoke only to confirm that she was changing her attorney.

Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner shook her head when she saw Lohan in her courtroom less than a year after warning the actress to stay out of trouble.

Sautner set a March 18 trial date and a March 1 hearing that Lohan is not required to attend.

Sautner previously sentenced Lohan to jail and house arrest in another case.

However, Sautner is retiring soon and another judge will hear the upcoming trial and any related motions.

Lohan has pleaded not guilty to lying to police, reckless driving and obstructing officers from performing their duties.