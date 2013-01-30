Lindsay Lohan managed to overcome her illness and appear in court Wednesday, Jan. 30. After the Liz & Dick actress reportedly called in sick Jan. 29 claiming she was too ill to fly from New York to L.A. for her pre-trial hearing, she showed up wearing her typical courtroom couture.

Lohan, 26, strolled into the Los Angeles courthouse wearing a little black dress and printed Louboutin platform heels while holding hands with mom Dina Lohan.

"I'm glad to see you're feeling better," Judge Stephanie Sautner told Lohan, according to The Associated Press. The actress appeared in court with New York-based lawyer Mark Heller after her longtime attorney, Shawn Holley, officially left the case last week.

Lohan's latest court hearing involved three misdemeanor counts -- lying to police, reckless driving and obstructing officers -- filed after a car crash last summer.

At the the time of the incident, Lohan was on probation. "She's on probation...The condition is that she obey all laws," Sautner said.

Lohan has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, she could face up to 245 days in jail. Her next court hearing is March 1, but she is not required to attend. Lohan's new trial has been set for March 18.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com