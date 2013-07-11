So nice to see you again, Lindsay -- all of you! In the intriguing, moody, just-released trailer for her new erotic thriller The Canyons, Lindsay Lohan, 27, appears in various states of undress opposite porn star James Deen, and seems to play a version of herself -- a troubled actress.

"Okay tell me something," she says to a friend in the clip. "Do you really like movies. Really, really like movies? When was the last time you went to see a movie in the theater?… I don’t know, you know, I guess, maybe it's just not my thing anymore."

PHOTOS: Lindsay's many film roles

Sexually charged scenes unfold in the rest of the clip — a male actor wearing only a bikini bottom struts his stuff; Lohan, wearing nothing in bed, covers up her breasts with her arms.

"I guess I like to keep parts of my life private," Lohan, who in real life is infamous for her inability to stay out of the spotlight, says at one point in the trailer.

PHOTOS: How Lindsay's face has changed

In an essay for Film Comment, director Paul Schrader wrote that he's blurring the lines between reality and fiction in The Canyons. He also likened Lohan to Marilyn Monroe: "[They both] exist in the space between actors and celebrities, people whose professional and personal performances are more or less indistinguishable. Entertainers understand the distinction."

PHOTOS: Lindsay's biggest WTF moments

Other similarities? "Tardiness, unpredictability, tantrums, absences, neediness, psychodrama -- yes, all that, but something more, that thing that keeps you watching someone on screen, that thing you can't take your eyes off of, that magic, that mystery," he wrote.

Tell Us: Do you want to see Lindsay Lohan in The Canyons?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsay Lohan Appears Nude in The Canyons Trailer