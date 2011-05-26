LiLo is putting her house in order.

Lindsay Lohan began serving her house arrest Thursday morning after turning herself in to authorities.

The 24-year-old actress arrived at Lynwood Jail at 5:02 a.m. to check in, where she was fitted with an electronic ankle bracelet. She was then sent home to her townhouse in Venice, Calif., where she'll reportedly spend 35 days in confinement.

The "Mean Girls" star had been sentenced to four months in jail after she pleaded no contest to stealing a $2,500 necklace in April. Because she is a nonviolent offender and there are jail overcrowding issues, Lohan became eligible for house arrest.

As part of her sentence, Lohan was also ordered to complete 480 hours of community service, which includes janitorial duties at an L.A. County morgue.

