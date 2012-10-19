She's starring in Lifetime's "Liz & Dick," but with all the family drama she's been dealing with lately, Lindsay Lohan's real life could pass for a Lifetime movie, too.

TMZ reports that police officers were called to the star's Beverly Hills residence Friday afternoon in an attempt to kick her dad Michael -- and a "team" he had gathered -- off her property.

Her father allegedly rounded up the group to stage an intervention, hoping to force his 26-year-old daughter into treatment for drug and alcohol abuse. (Michael and co. are under the impression Lohan has "fallen off the wagon" lately, and says that he has the support of her "entire team.")

Just last week, Lohan called into TMZ Live to set the record straight regarding a private phone call her dad recorded, and then supposedly released, of the Canyons actress begging him to intervene in an explosive blowup with her mom, Dina.

The former Disney star said it was a mistake to try and turn to Michael in her time of need, and said that she's now "done with him."

He "doesn't know what it means to be a father," Lohan sniped. "He doesn't want to be a dad."

