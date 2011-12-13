Wonder what Hef would have to say!

Playboy's newest cover girl Lindsay Lohan has canceled an upcoming promotional appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that was scheduled to tape on December 13.

PHOTOS: Stars who've posed for Playboy

Currently on vacation in Hawaii, the 25-year-old actress missed her flight back to Los Angeles, a show rep confirms to Us Weekly.

VIDEO: Her bod's hot -- what happened to her teeth?!

Playboy head honcho Hugh Hefner planned to debut Lohan's pictorial on the Ellen Show December 15, but plans were scrapped once an anonymous Russian hacker flooded the internet with her January/February issue spread weeks ago. As a result, Hefner moved up newsstand sales, and is making the magazine available this week.

PHOTOS: Lindsay and other stars' nip slips

On the cover, a stunning Lohan wears just sexy black heels, with her now-blonde hair in cascading Old Hollywood style waves.

"Sex and sexuality are a part of nature, and I go along with nature," the Mean Girls star says of her in-the-buff photos, which are an homage to the late Marilyn Monroe's own iconic Playboy spread. "Knowing yourself and your body is so important because it gives you confidence, and in life, women need confidence."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly