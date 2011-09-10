UsWeekly

LiLo mania!

Lindsay Lohan stole the show Friday night at Cynthia Rowley's Fashion Week show.

According to New York Magazine's fashion bloggers The Fug Girls at The Cut, the Mean Girls star "nearly caused a riot" when the crowd realized who she was.

"The entire room full of journalists sat ramrod straight and let out excited, disbelieving, four-letter expletives as we all realized this was actually Lindsay Freaking Lohan," The Fug Girls wrote.

Wearing tiny shorts and a flowing white top, Lohan, 25, was escorted to her front row seat by several security guards. According to The Cut, one over-eager photographer wanted a picture of the actress so badly that he went out on the runway (a big no-no!) to get a closer shot.

Event organizers quickly confiscated his camera and his credentials. "The room applauded, led by Lindsay herself," said the site.

Lohan wasn't too phased by the commotion she caused on the runway. She tweeted Friday night: "Beautiful work, Cynthia. I can't wait to take you to dinner."