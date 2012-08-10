Lindsay Lohan isn't OK with sharing the spotlight at her favorite Hollywood nightclub.

A source tells Us Weekly that the "Liz & Dick" actress, 25, appeared to be back to her old, headline-making antics at Bootsy Bellows on Tuesday night -- and put a wrench in E! reality star Francesca Eastwood's birthday bash.

"Francesca was celebrating her birthday with around a dozen friends in a private area when Lindsay came over and started screaming that Francesca should leave," the source says. "She was yelling, 'I'm a star; she's a nobody. Get her out of here!'"

The source continues, "One poor guy came over and tried to calm [Lindsay] down and she acted aggressively. At that point the security told her to leave and it was totally embarrassing. She is acting like some bad '80s film star, and it is hard to watch because she needs help."

But before Lohan embarked on her journey home, she and her party made one more cringe-worthy mistake.

"Lindsay's friend was driving and they sped out and almost hit one of the valet guys," a witness tells Us.

Lohan has spent the summer hard at work on her upcoming Elizabeth Taylor biopic, in which she stars opposite Grant Bowler as Richard Burton. In June, an on-set source told Us Weekly that Lohan made no buts about hiding her chain-smoking habits to soothe her nerves.

"Literally every time she finishes a scene she lights up another cigarette," the source explained. "You can hear the crew saying, 'That's cut -- get a cigarette for Lindsay.' In between takes, she would sit on the director's chair, puffing on her cigarettes. Lindsay has been working hard, but without the nicotine she probably could not make it through, as she appears stressed at times and they do seem to calm her down."