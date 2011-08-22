LiLo pulled a Pippa -- or tried to, anyway.

With her mom Dina and sister Ali at her side, Lindsay Lohan was among the bevy of celebrity guests at Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' Saturday wedding in Montecito, Calif.

And the drama-prone 25-year-old star took a fashion cue from none other than Pippa Middleton.

Lohan wore the exact same Temperley gown donned by Pippa, 27, for the evening reception for the royal wedding of her sister Kate and Prince William.

Pippa stunned the world in the Arabia gown, a floor-length satin dress with crystal panel in a striking shade of green. In keeping with the Kardashian wedding's black-and-white theme, Lohan wore the iconic dress in white; she wore her dyed-blonde locks up in a bun.

Joining Lohan for the huge, costly bash: Eva Longoria and Eduardo Cruz, Ciara, La La and Carmelo Anthony, Scotty Pippen, Mario Lopez, Brody Jenner and Avril Lavigne, Serena and Venus Williams, Vera Wang, Brittny and Lisa Gastineau, David Spade, George Lopez, Robin Antin, Mel B, Lara Spencer, Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough, Cheryl Burke, Mark Ballas, Irving and Shelly Azoff and Joe Francis.

