Lindsay Lohan may soon be headed to jail, but she's willing to do whatever it takes to party during her final days of freedom.

The New York Post reports the troubled actress, 25, crashed her way into an after party for the premiere of Leonardo DiCaprio's new flick, "J. Edgar," Thursday in Los Angeles, and caused such a scene that other celeb guests felt "uncomfortable."

Though the "Mean Girls" star insisted she had an invite to the bash, she argued with security at length and dropped multiple celebrities' names in an effort to get inside. The paper cites one source who heard the actress tell security "I have to go and see Leo."

"Eventually they let her in, but she made everybody uncomfortable," the source told The Post. "She was aggressive and random, storming around. She tried to get to Leo, but he was surrounded by his security and a posse of his friends. Clint [Eastwood] and Leo and Dustin Lance Black were talking, and Lindsay sent one of her aides over, demanding to get a photo with them, but security shooed them away."

When reached for comment by The Post, a rep for the actress denied that she crashed the event and said she was invited by a fellow guest. "I am not aware of her asking for photos with Leo or Clint," the rep said. "She was never asked to leave."

Lohan's late-night exploits will soon have to be put on hold, as the star has until Wednesday to turn herself in to authorities to begin a 30-day jail sentence.

Sentenced Wednesday by judge Stephanie Sautner, Lohan -- who shot a series of "tastefully done" photographs for Playboy earlier this week -- waived her right to a hearing for violating her probation and agreed to new terms set forth by the L.A. County judge.

This time around, the actress is ineligible for house arrest or electronic monitoring, but will avoid serving an additional 270 days in jail if she performs 12 days of community service and attends four psychotherapy sessions before Dec. 14.

