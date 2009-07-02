Lindsay Lohan gave up on the idea of taking responsibility for her actions long ago, perhaps figuring it's a lot easier to point the finger at someone else -- the press, the paparazzi, her lousy dad, that mystery person whose coke pants she unwittingly borrowed before her DUI arrest -- than be held accountable.

And even though she's getting older (she turned 23 on Thursday -- yes, just 23, despite alarming evidence to the contrary ), she's not getting any wiser, because she's now taken to deflecting blame over any untoward posts on her Twitter account.

For the second time in two weeks, the drama-loving, issues-plagued starlet has denied tapping out a Twittered diss directed at Justin Timberlake, insisting the potshots were the work of others.

On Tuesday, Linds appeared to take a swipe at the chart-topper's William Rast clothing line after Parisian shopping destination Colette announced that it had his collection in stock ("Mix it with Balmain," the store urged fashionistas).

Soon after, Lindsay posted this seemingly snobbish response: "i can't believe you are lowering yourselves to a MACY'S brand- i am speechless. Paris is chic not mid America. Gross."

(This from someone who plumbed new depths of chic-mocking fashion horror at her recent Sin City birthday bash when she paired fringed booties with a bandage bikini , but moving on ...)

Faster than you can say, "It wasn't me -- it was a one-armed man," Lohan deleted the offending Tweet and declared herself innocent, all while making sure to toss in some feud-defusing flattery.

"i am sorry for the unnecessary comment-wasn't meant to be a jab," she bobbed and weaved . "i have some william rast & it's great-was a friends words."

Maybe that same friend remembered that Lindsay's semi-successful, knee-pad-accented leggings line is carried by -- you guessed it -- Macy's.

"[A]nd my 6126 leggings are in Macy's West," the onetime actress furiously backpedaled , "and they've been great to work with."

Lohan's about-face comes on the heels of another Twitter kerfuffle involving Timberlake. Last month, she hinted that she'd seen him at a New York club looking friendly with someone other than girlfriend Jessica Biel.

"So dark -- where's jb cheater," read her vague posting (jb=Jessica Biel?), which included a dark, fuzzy picture that showed nothing. LiLo, who was at the hot spot sans inconstant inamorata Samantha Ronson, later added, "Why do people cheat?"

Coincidentally (or, you know, not), that same night, Justin "shooed her away" when she tried to dance with him, according to the New York Post .

As usual, Lohan was quick to fend off responsibility for the ostensible accusations by saying she'd been hacked.

"I don't twitter about my personal life!" she said in her defense. "Let alone, someone else's life! I've learned my lesson some time ago ... Just trying to clear the air! And I'm tired of changing my password every other day!"

Alas, Lindsay still seems fuzzy on the boundaries of her personal life, because on Wednesday, she overshared, " Leg wax . Getting waxed can be painful!"

Then again, why should we expect her to know the difference?

The New York Post says the paycheck-needing starlet pocketed $70,000 to host an early birthday celebration last weekend at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where she promoted her Sevin Nyne self-tanner line and feigned surprise and excitement at receiving a cake so impersonal it had her first and last name on it, along with the name of the party's sponsor. On the plus side, it's the best acting she's done in a while.