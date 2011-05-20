Lindsay Lohan 'enjoying' community sentence
Lindsay Lohan is adamant she's not troubled by her community service sentence. The actress is loving the work and admits it's "amazing" to help the needy.
Lohan was handed jail and community service earlier this month as punishment for violating her probation from a 2007 DUI charge by allegedly stealing a necklace from a jewelery store.
She is currently helping out at a women's shelter in Los Angeles before moving to work with underprivileged kids - and Lohan has sensationally confessed she's "enjoying" her punishment.
She tells Australia's Kyle and Jackie O radio show, "I'm doing community service. I'm actually enjoying it. I'm working in the downtown women's shelter and then I think (for) the second part I'm going to be working with kids, which I love doing. And the people are really nice. It's amazing."
