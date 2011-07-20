TMZ reports that Lindsay Lohan is facing a $1 million lawsuit from a rehab worker who alleges the actress assaulted her last year during her stint at the Betty Ford clinic in California.

The former rehab worker says Lohan was violent toward her when she tried to administer a Breathalyzer test, grabbing her wrist and "twisting and pulling it for 8-10 seconds," according to TMZ.

The website reports the lawsuit seeks at least $1 million and was filed on Thursday. Dawn Holland, who now uses the name Dawn Bradley, is suing Lohan for inflicting physical and mental suffering, plus payment for her treatment for post-traumatic stress she says she suffered as a result of her encounter with Lohan.

Holland was fired for talking to the media about the alleged incident and took her complaint to police, but later dropped her claims, insisting she no longer wanted to co-operate with the investigation, and Lohan did not face any criminal charges.

At the time, Lohan was serving three months of court-ordered treatment.

