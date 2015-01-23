Lindsay Lohan is again in trouble with the law. It almost sounds like a broken record at this point, doesn't it?

The actress is facing potential jail time after failing to complete 240 hours of community service in connection with her 2012 reckless driving case for the second time. A hearing is set for Jan. 28, so technically she has until then to complete her service, but it's gonna take more hours in the day for that to happen.

TMZ is reporting that Lindsay "isn't even close to finishing" the hours. Originally, the "Mean Girls" star was supposed to be finished with her community service by November 2014. At a court hearing at that time, her attorney showed that Lindsay had completed nearly half of the hours. It appears that not much has been done since then, especially considering the community service center in London was closed for two weeks over the holidays.

According to the website, Lindsay's attorney will use a "mosquito defense" in explaining why she failed to complete the community service again.

You'll recall Lindsay was hospitalized after contracting an untreatable virus from bug bites while vacationing in Bora Bora over the holidays.

Lindsay is certainly no stranger to the court system -- she's had a laundry list of legal issues for much of her adult life.

Come Jan. 28, we'll find out if she can swat away another legal hiccup, or if the judge will bite back this time.