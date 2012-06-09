Lindsay Lohan is one lucky -- and resilient -- lady.

Just a few hours after her frightening Friday morning car accident, Lohan, 25, left Santa Monica UCLA hospital to head straight back to work, on the set of Lifetime's "Liz and Dick."

Earlier that day, the actress was rushed to the emergency room after her Porsche was totaled in a scary collision with an 18-wheeler in Santa Monica. Despite the severe damage to her car, Friday afternoon Lohan's rep told Us Weekly the actress was already out of the hospital -- and heading back to set.

"She was released [from the hospital]," her rep said. "She is fine and is already headed to resume work. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the accident."

Law enforcement officials made it clear that they were investigating the event as an accident, as neither the "Mean Girls'" star nor the driver of the truck appeared to be driving under the influence. "There were no signs of impairment," Santa Monica Police Sgt. Richard Lewis told Us.

Lohan is currently hard at work filming Liz and Dick, which chronicles Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton's tempestuous, decade-long relationship.

Though Elizabeth Taylor fans initially bemoaned Lifetime's casting choice, Lohan's amazing transformation for the role is generating serious buzz among admirers of the iconic actress.

"We all think she looks amazing as Elizabeth Taylor," Liz and Dick producer Larry A. Thompson raved to Us Friday. "Of course she's nervous, but she wants to prove everything wrong with this one . . . she is working hard and not a diva at all."

As for the remaining Lohan doubters? "I still get emails and calls," Thompson admits. "But I think they'll come around."

