Lindsay Lohan has yet to learn from her past mistakes.

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, the 26-year-old actress' probation was revoked by L.A. Commissioner Jane Godfrey, TMZ reports. The Liz & Dick star -- who did not appear in court -- was accused of lying to police officers and driving recklessly when she crashed her Porsche on California's Pacific Coast Highway in June 2012.

Godfrey scheduled a hearing for Jan. 15, 2013. If the judge decides Lohan did indeed violate her probation, the actress faces up to 245 days behind bars.

Lohan -- who has been arrested six times and spent 203 days in rehab -- recently opened up to Us Weekly reporter Jennifer Peros about her troublesome behavior. "A punishment is a punishment and I take responsibility for my actions when I'm wrong," the former child star said. "I was raised that way by mom."

In 2010, Lohan was released 77 days early from her 90-day prison sentence; she was subsequently ordered to enter treatment. "As hard as it was for me to admit it when I was in denial, it was a blessing in disguise," the Mean Girls star later told Us. "I was in solitary confinement and I took the time to really get into the right headspace."

In recent weeks, Lohan has been romantically linked to The Wanted's Max George. The Parent Trap star has visited the boy band singer in New York and Boston while his group tours the U.S.

"She's a good girl," George, 24, told Us at the Dec. 9 Jingle Ball concert in Manhattan. "She can party nearly as hard as we can."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsay Lohan Gets Probation Revoked, Faces 245 Days in Jail