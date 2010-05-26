Lindsay Lohan must be celebrating her court-ordered sobriety with a new hairdo. On Tuesday, just one day after a judge ordered the actress, 23, to wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet and undergo random drug testing, she stepped out in West Hollywood with bright blond locks.

Lohan spent nine hours undergoing the transformation from auburn brunette at the Andy Lecompte salon. She is next due in court July 6 for a hearing to determine whether she violated the terms of her probation by skipping alcohol education classes, which she was sentenced to after her second DUI conviction in 2007.

If a judge rules that she did, she could face 180 days in jail.

Lohan returned to Los Angeles on Saturday night after spending the past week partying in Cannes while promoting her flick "Inferno," in which she'll play Linda "Deep Throat" Lovelace. She blamed her father, Michael, for having "someone" steal her passport, stranding her in the South of France and causing her to miss a May 20 status hearing.

A warrant was issued for her arrest, but was rescinded after she posted $10,000 of her $100,000 bail.

