Lindsay Lohan Hospitalized After Car Accident

By Kat Giantis

Lindsay Lohan landed in the emergency room on Friday after she was involved in yet another car accident in Los Angeles. TMZ reports the starlet, 25, was driving her Porsche along the Pacific Coast Highway when she collided with a dump truck.

Lindsay was apparently a little banged up but did not need to travel to the hospital in the ambulance that arrived on the scene.

Neither her assistant nor her car fared as well. Her assistant was reportedly loaded into the ambulance, while the Porsche is totaled (TMZ has pics of what's left of it).

According to the Associated Press, police are investigating the accident.

Lohan, who started driving the $80,000-plus vehicle in October (TMZ says it's a rental), is said to be keeping with tradition by denying responsibility for the crash.

Sources tell TMZ that she insists the accident wasn't her fault, contending the truck cut her off.

This week, Lindsay began channeling Elizabeth Taylor for the forthcoming Lifetime movie "Liz & Dick." It doesn't appear the accident will affect the production schedule, which is expected to wrap at the end of June.

"Lindsay was involved in an automobile accident [on Friday] on her way to the set," her rep tells Wonderwall. "She was brought to Santa Monica UCLA hospital as a precaution. She is fine and was released less than two hours later and is already headed back to the set to resume work. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the accident."

Lohan returned to the set in the back of an SUV, says TMZ.

"First and foremost, we're concerned about the well-being of Lindsay and anyone else who may have been involved in the accident," Lifetime spokesman Les Eisner adds to the AP. "Lindsay has been doing fantastic work on the set of 'Liz & Dick.'"

