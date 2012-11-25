Lindsay Lohan is quickly becoming the girl who cried "comeback" -- but she swears this time she's serious about getting her act together.

The 26-year-old "Liz & Dick" actress opens up in the new issue of Us Weekly about repeatedly hitting bottom and trying to work her way back up to the top amid legal woes and personal drama.

"I want to be known as an actress, not a troubled starlet," she told Us Weekly reporter Jennifer Peros during a sitdown interview in Los Angeles. "People can think what they want, and the only thing I can do is prove them wrong."

Easier said than done. Over the last several years, the former child star has endured a seemingly endless string of public humiliations, including but not limited to five stints in rehab, six arrests, multiple career setbacks, and countless family fights, some of which culminated in frantic calls to the police. But Lohan says she's a better person -- and a better actress -- for all of it. Even the 20,274 minutes of jail time.

"[I regret] nothing, because then I wouldn't have been able to cry in scenes at the drop of a hat," she explains to Us. "I have it tattooed: LIVE WITHOUT REGRETS. I'm not saying I wanted to go to a jail cell, but I've drawn from all of it."

