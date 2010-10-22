ET has the details behind Lindsay Lohan's trip back to rehab, and what she dined on before checking into Betty Ford until January 3.

On the way from court to rehab, Lindsay's van stopped at a McDonald's restaurant, where a bodyguard went inside and picked up food for all the people in the car. The actress is now back in rehab.

Earlier Friday, Lindsay was ordered back to rehab until early January for failing a drug test, thereby avoiding more jail time. Her next court date is February 25.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Cameron Diaz & Matthew Morrison: Date Night Photo?