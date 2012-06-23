When the director yells cut, Lindsay Lohan takes a puff!

Lohan, 25, has been hard at work on her new Lifetime movie, "Liz and Dick," and the stress may be getting to her. A source tell Us Weekly the actress is smoking two packs of cigarettes a day on the set.

"Literally every time she finishes a scene she lights up another cigarette," the source explains. "You can hear the crew saying, 'That's cut -- get a cigarette for Lindsay.' "

Lohan is channeling Elizabeth Taylor opposite Grant Bowler (Richard Burton) for the role, which is her first lead role since 2009's "Labor Pains."

"In between takes she would sit on the director's chair puffing on her cigarettes," the source tells Us. "Lindsay has been working hard, but without the nicotine she probably could not make it through as she appears stressed at times and they do seem to calm her down."

After false reports circulated last week that Lohan was found unconscious and rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, Lohan tweeted, "Note to self ... After working 85 hours in four days, and being up all night shooting, be very aware that you might pass out from exhaustion and seven paramedics might show up at your door ... Hopefully they're cute. Otherwise it would be a real let down."

Her rep explained to Us, "She took a nap before shooting her scene. Producers were concerned when she did not come out of her room and called paramedics as a precaution. Lindsay was never taken to a hospital. She was examined and is fine."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsay Lohan Is Smoking Two Packs of Cigarettes a Day on Liz and Dick Set