ET has exclusively obtained surveillance footage of Lindsay Lohan shopping at Kamofie & Co. jewelry store in Venice Beach, Calif., on the day she allegedly stole a $2,500 necklace.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan Surveillance Footage

The video, obtained by The Associated Press and licensed to ET and its sister show, "The Insider," shows four different camera angles and is 42 minutes in length. Lindsay, accompanied by a male companion, was dressed in shorts and hiking boots as she tried on several jewelry pieces.

RELATED: Best Celeb Mug Shots

The actress was charged with one count of felony grand theft in connection with the stolen goods. Lindsay and her lawyer, Shawn Holley, have maintained her innocence.

RELATED: Michael Lohan Joins Celebrity Rehab

"Speculation as to what occurred that day has been the subject of intense rumor in the media and elsewhere," the company managing the footage posted recently on its website, Necklacevideo.com. "Many individuals want to be able to see the video streams from the jewelry store's surveillance cameras, and we have obtained the exclusive license for them. The tapes speak for themselves."

ET will be sitting down with former Los Angeles County prosecutor Marcia Clark and expert defense attorneys to try to determine, in their professional opinion, if a crime was committed. Tune in to ET this week to see the riveting video and for expert analysis.