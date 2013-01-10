Lindsay Lohan's outrageous antics off-set -- reportedly punching a psychic, getting slapped with multiple misdemeanors for lying to police and stealing jewelry from shops in L.A. -- are apparently on par with her destructive behavior on-set, a lengthy new feature in the New York Times magazine reports.

In the piece, veteran profile writer Stephen Rodrick details the 26-year-old starlet's many breakdowns on the set of The Canyons, including one particularly bizarre incident when she locked herself in a walk-in closet with her friend and refused to come out prior to shooting a four-way sex scene with three porn stars.

Film director Paul Schrader tried first to coax her out, and then resorted to threatening her through the locked closet door.

After an hour of non-compliance, the 65-year-old director finally had the idea to strip down himself to make Lohan feel more comfortable, and it worked.

Lohan then proceeded to film one take of a 14-minute sex scene, which included her costar and famed porn star James Deen.

Not that the rest of filming went smoothly.

The troubled starlet would at times snark at her costars, arrive "sick" on-set, and once even drove off at night slightly inebriated, Rodrick writes.

In the piece, Rodrick explains how the starlet broke all sorts of Hollywood records by getting fired and rehired within a week of shooting.

Rodrick, who was embedded during the entire development of the film, from first casting discussion to final edit, describes how Lohan failed to show up for two consecutive days of work right off the bat, and how a frustrated Schrader summarily fired her.

Upset by his decision and desperate to stay with the project, Lohan tracked the director down at his Beverly Hills hotel, banged on doors and cried in the hallway for 90 minutes before she finally left.

During her tantrum, Schrader texted her but refused to let her in: "Lindsay, go home."

Turns out, Rodrick writes, Lohan had stayed up until 3 a.m. the night before her first day of work and then taken a sleeping pill, thereby missing the first two days completely

Not soon after, however, Schrader consulted with the rest of the cast and crew and decided to give Lohan another chance, though the two argued often.

Between takes, Rodrick says, Lohan let down her guard enough to admit that she was fully aware of the zaniness of her antics.

"I needed time to figure out all the crap in my life that I'd created for myself, essentially, and I kind of realized, What am I doing? I like doing this. I like being here," she tells Rodrick. "This makes me happy. There was a line in the 'Elizabeth' movie where she says, 'I'm so bored, I've never been taught what to do when I'm not working,' and I'm kind of figuring that out now."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsay Lohan Locked Herself in Closet to Avoid Four-Way Sex Scene During Canyons Filming