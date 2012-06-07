If there was ever any doubt that Lindsay Lohan was the right choice to portray the late Elizabeth Taylor in Lifetime's Liz & Dick, the newest official promo image should silence all critics.

Wearing a red cocktail dress and white fur stole, Lohan, 25, recreated one of the screen legend's most iconic portraits. Unlike the original photo, however, Lohan is dripping in rubies and diamonds.

In April, the film's producer, Larry A. Thompson, told Us Weekly that Liz & Dick "is about the Elizabeth Taylor who lived from ages 21 to 29, when she started her tremulous affair with Richard Burton and they were drinking and carrying on.

Thompson added: "This time in Elizabeth Taylor's life somewhat parallels Lindsay's life. I think for this time in Liz's life, she's perfect."

(Taylor and Burton were first married between 1964 to 1974, after they began an affair while both married to other people. They married again in 1975, but their second union lasted only a year.)

Grant Bowler, 43, was recently cast as Burton, and Lohan is looking forward to sharing their story with viewers. "I'm really lucky to be able to do this role," she told Access Hollywood in April. "I just want to honor her the way she should be honored, because she's helped a lot of people in her life."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsay Lohan Looks Identical to Elizabeth Taylor in Iconic Red Dress